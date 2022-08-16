Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jonny Bairstow among players signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for ILT20

West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and England batter Jonny Bairstow are among the players signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) for the inaugural edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). ADKR, owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced their squad on Tuesday. Trinbago Knight Riders, a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team is also owned by KKR.

The squad also includes Ireland opener Paul Stirling, Sri Lankan players Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Seekkuge Prasanna, South African player Colin Ingram, West Indies players Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Raymon Reifer, Jamaica's Kennar Lewis, USA's Ali Khan, Netherlands' Brandon Glover. "Firstly it's great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20," said KKR CEO Venky Mysore in a statement.

"It is also terrific that we have our mainstays -- Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR's journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of TKR before, are also a part of ADKR." "A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara, Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family. The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment," he concluded.

Earlier in July, the Emirates Cricket Board on confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023. The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The first event is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023. (ANI)

