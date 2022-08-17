Left Menu

Emma Raducanu fends off Serena Williams to enter R2 of Cincinnati Masters

19-year-old Raducanu was dominant from the start of the match breaking Williams in the opening game before rolling to a 6-4, 6-0 win.

ANI | Updated: 17-08-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 07:57 IST
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams (Photo: Western & Southern Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emma Raducanu started her Western & Southern Open campaign on a high note on Tuesday as she outlasted American legend Serena Williams in a highly anticipated opening-round match. 19-year-old Raducanu was dominant from the start of the match breaking Williams in the opening game before rolling to a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

The 23-time major champion Williams, who announced she is stepping away from tennis after the US Open, was competing in only her fourth match of the season. The 40-year-old struggled to find her rhythm. Raducanu, 19, played clean tennis throughout the match. Raducanu shot just one unforced error while Williams misfired on 12 unforced errors to go with 11 winners.

With a set in hand, the Brit raced away in the second set to collect her 12th win of the season, hitting zero unforced errors to clinch the match. She will face former No.1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round. "I think we all need to just honour Serena and her amazing career. I'm so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for our careers to cross over. Everything that she's achieved is so inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her," Raducanu told the crowd after the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

