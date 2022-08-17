Left Menu

Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:29 IST
Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener here on Wednesday.

Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.

The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37'), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.

In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau's side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout.

Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87').

Thoiba Singh (90') in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

