Soccer-Billionaire Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in Manchester United - The Times
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, his spokesperson told The Times https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ineoss-billionaire-owner-sir-jim-ratcliffe-i-want-to-buy-manchester-united-bjqk2bfrx on Wednesday after Elon Musk said his plan to buy the Premier League club was all part of "a long-running joke".
"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson said. "If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
