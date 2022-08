Parimatch News Announced as Sponsor of ISL's Chennaiyin FC

Two-time champions receive major boost ahead of 2022-23 season New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch News - a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet that is dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for all sports fans announced as the Principal Sponsor of Hero Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, ahead of the 2022-23 season. PMI, a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for Parimatch News brand, announced the new initiation and is all set to witness the ascent of the football sector in the country. By inking this deal, Parimatch news takes another step towards investing in sports beyond cricket. It’s part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in India, by helping raise the profile of football and alongside ensuring that talent can grow from the grassroots up. The Marina Machans, as Chennaiyin FC is fondly known, have twice won the Hero ISL, in 2015 and 2017-18, and finished runners-up in 2019-20. They have a strong and passionate fan following who dedicatedly follow the club. The club plays its home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, nicknamed Marina Arena. Vita Dani, Co-owner of Chennaiyin FC said, ''We are glad to have Parimatch News on board with us in a season where fans will be back in stadiums, after two years. We at CFC welcome them to the club and hope for a successful season together, both on and off the pitch.'' Dmitry Belianin, CCO, Parimatch International shared, “The Indian Super League is something every football fan in the country has come to embrace. It shows how far the beautiful game has evolved in India, and also its potential to grow further. By associating with Chennaiyin FC as a sponsor, Parimatch News is proud to contribute to the league’s journey towards becoming the storehouse of talent for the national team. The Chennai fans bring so much passion in their support for their team, and I can’t wait for the new season to start, and to hopefully see the Marina Machans celebrate a third title!” About Parimatch News Parimatch News is a sports, esports, and entertainment platform that provides its readers with the latest news and leading-edge professional analytics. Skyrocked in 2019, we have already gathered together the biggest community of sports lovers in India. Millions of readers across the country enjoy the best sports moments with us and choose Parimatch News as their most trusted everyday go-to sports news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)