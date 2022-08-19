Cycling-Britain's Bigham sets men's Hour record
Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548 kilometres around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham collapsed to the track after his record-breaking ride before being congratulated by his family who were watching inside the velodrome.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548 kilometres around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, eclipsed the previous mark of 55.089 set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019.
Five riders had tried and failed to beat the record, most recently Alex Dowsett in November 2021. Bigham collapsed to the track after his record-breaking ride before being congratulated by his family who were watching inside the velodrome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Britain
- British
- Belgium
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Victor
ALSO READ
Golf-Home winner at Women's British Open would inspire next generation: Hall
British energy market regulator moves to quarterly price cap review
British energy market regulator moves to quarterly price cap review
British energy market regulator moves to quarterly price cap review
GRAPHIC-Britain lifts rates by most since 1995, latest to deliver aggressive hikes