Left Menu

Thailand Para Badminton Tournament: Pramod, Sukant reach finals in men's singles and doubles

Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the finals of the mens singles and doubles SL 3 - SL 4 events respectively at the Thailand Badminton International tournament here on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:36 IST
Thailand Para Badminton Tournament: Pramod, Sukant reach finals in men's singles and doubles
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the finals of the men's singles and doubles SL 3 - SL 4 events respectively at the Thailand Badminton International tournament here on Friday. World No. 1 Pramod sealed his his place for the summit clash after defeating fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh 21-12 21-18 in a match that lasted 37 minutes. Pramod will lock horns with England's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash. The 33-year-old shuttler has already beaten the Briton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, when he clinched India's first para badminton gold medal at the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Sukant also secured his final spot after humbling Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in straight sets. Sukant won 21-10, 21-16, a result that saw him wrapping up the game in just 23 minutes.

He will now take on France's Lucas Mazur in the final.

In the doubles event, both Pramod and Sukant reached the final as well after downing countrymen Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinal in straight sets.

Pramod and Sukant won the clash 21-10, 14-21, 21-14 and will now take on the Indonesian duo of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the final.

However, the duo of Pramod and Manisha Ramadass went down in their mixed doubles semifinals to the French pair of Mazur and Faustine Noel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022