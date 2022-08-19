Thailand Para Badminton Tournament: Pramod, Sukant reach finals in men's singles and doubles

Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the finals of the men's singles and doubles SL 3 - SL 4 events respectively at the Thailand Badminton International tournament here on Friday. World No. 1 Pramod sealed his his place for the summit clash after defeating fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh 21-12 21-18 in a match that lasted 37 minutes. Pramod will lock horns with England's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash. The 33-year-old shuttler has already beaten the Briton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, when he clinched India's first para badminton gold medal at the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Sukant also secured his final spot after humbling Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in straight sets. Sukant won 21-10, 21-16, a result that saw him wrapping up the game in just 23 minutes.

He will now take on France's Lucas Mazur in the final.

In the doubles event, both Pramod and Sukant reached the final as well after downing countrymen Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinal in straight sets.

Pramod and Sukant won the clash 21-10, 14-21, 21-14 and will now take on the Indonesian duo of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the final.

However, the duo of Pramod and Manisha Ramadass went down in their mixed doubles semifinals to the French pair of Mazur and Faustine Noel.

