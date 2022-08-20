Left Menu

Shane Watson predicts Australia, South Africa will be World Test Championship 2021-23 finalists

The WTC 2021-23 has seen a lot of exciting action and as it approaches its business end, every match has significance

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:29 IST
Shane Watson predicts Australia, South Africa will be World Test Championship 2021-23 finalists
South Africa are current table toppers in WTC 2021-23. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has predicted that Australia and South Africa will be the finalists for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The WTC 2021-23 has seen a lot of exciting action and as it approaches its business end, every match has significance. South Africa and Australia occupy the top two spots. But teams like Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan can sneak into the top-two spots in case things go wrong for teams above them in the points table.

"Right now, the way I see it, it is going to be hard for South Africa and Australia to not make it," Watson said on the latest episode of ICC Review. "They are both playing really good cricket. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they got swept up in turning conditions in the last innings," he added.

Some bad performances from the current top two will open up an opportunity for India and Pakistan and Watson does not rule out their entry into the top two spots. Pakistan has home advantage for their five final fixtures while India will be playing Australia for four of their final six WTC matches. "You can never discount India and Pakistan, because they have got so many match winners, outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I would be very surprised if they do not come knocking on the door leading into the final," he said.

Watson, who has represented Australia in 59 Test matches, laments the late timing of WTC's introduction and wishes that he was a part of it. "Yes, I wish I did (play in the WTC). Even in my playing days, in Test cricket, there was a lot of talk about the ICC World Test Championship coming into play, and it took way too long to be put into place, and unfortunately, I missed out on it," he said.

"I was very fortunate to play a 'Super Test' in 2005, Australia against a World XI, which was something very special - it was one of the first Test matches I played. That was special to be a part of, but this is even more so, to be able to win an ICC event and it being in Test cricket." "For the current playing group, Test cricketers around the world, it is very special to know there's a culmination coming with a (WTC) final." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022