Left Menu

Boxing-'Upset' Joshua fights back tears after Usyk defeat

"When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand," explained Joshua. I came back and did the right thing." Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn dismissed speculation that retirement may be around the corner for the 32-year-old, who has only fought Usyk since last year. "I'm a fighter for life.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 13:29 IST
Boxing-'Upset' Joshua fights back tears after Usyk defeat
Anthony Joshua Image Credit: Wikipedia

An emotional Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he reflected on his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah on Saturday, saying he was deeply "upset" with his performance against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision victory over Britain's Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest.

"It's hard for me to say I'm proud of myself. I'm upset, really, deep down in my heart," Joshua told reporters. "I tried a different style ... in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn't good enough, and tonight wasn't good enough."

Joshua threw down two of Usyk's belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech. "When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand," explained Joshua. "It was just from the heart. I knew I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I was like I got to get out here because I'm mad.

"When you're angry you might do stupid things. Then I realized this is a sport. I came back and did the right thing." Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn dismissed speculation that retirement may be around the corner for the 32-year-old, who has only fought Usyk since last year.

"I'm a fighter for life. That hunger never dies. Fighter for life," Joshua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022