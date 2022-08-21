Left Menu

Football Delhi launches 3rd season of grassroots level Golden League

Updated: 21-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:08 IST
Football Delhi on Sunday launched its grassroots level Golden League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

This will be the third season of the Football Delhi Golden League which is being played in three age categories of U-7, U-9 and U-11. Gurugram based sports management company Bunker Hill is the sponsor of the league.

The league will see more than 2000 youngsters from 325 teams playing over 2700 matches in multiple zones throughout Delhi NCR.

''Football Delhi is creating this beautiful platform for children to be part of this beautiful game which would help them in kicking forward their love and passion for the game,'' Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said in a release.

The league is being held with support from more than 10 associate organisers spread across the National Capital Region.

