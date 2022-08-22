Left Menu

Cricket-Russell, Boult among Big Bash's 'Platinum' dozen

Australia's Big Bash League has unveiled 12 marquee players for the first round of Sunday's draft, including 10 who are likely to exit the tournament before the halfway stage to play in other Twenty20 leagues that will run concurrently in January.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:20 IST
Cricket-Russell, Boult among Big Bash's 'Platinum' dozen
Andre Russell. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Big Bash League has unveiled 12 marquee players for the first round of Sunday's draft, including 10 who are likely to exit the tournament before the halfway stage to play in other Twenty20 leagues that will run concurrently in January. Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list of "Platinum" players up for grabs in the first round of the overseas draft, the league organizers announced on Monday.

Trent Boult, who recently surrendered his central contract with New Zealand Cricket prioritizing Twenty20 leagues, is among the top players who will reportedly be paid A$340,000 ($234,566.00) each, no matter how many matches they play. The list includes five Englishmen, among them Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan's Shadab Khan.

The eight-team league, which runs from Dec. 13 to Feb. 4, will vie for eyeballs with two new Twenty20 competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, both beginning in January. Big Bash will also likely bid goodbye to 10 of these 12 "Platinum" players in late December as they have also signed up for one of the other two new leagues.

Struggling to retain its position in a crowded Twenty20 marketplace, Big Bash pulled off a major coup on Sunday when David Warner confirmed his first appearance in 10 seasons. His Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell had no doubt it was a major boost for the eight-team league.

"We know any time we can get those guys back playing, that makes a better product and makes it a better spectacle for everyone," the all-rounder told reporters. "It's someone all the crowd knows and they can get behind and Davey's a superstar of the T20 format and someone that everyone loves watching."

"Hopefully (the draft) will reinvigorate a bit of life into it," Maxwell added. ($1 = 1.4495 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022