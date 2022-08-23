Zak Crawley extends stay with Kent Cricket, signs one-year deal

Kent Cricket announced that England opener Zak Crawley has extended his stay with the club with a one-year contract. The extension was announced on Monday by the club. After making his full first-team debut in 2017, the Kent Cricket Academy graduate has gone on to make 125 appearances for Kent, scoring almost 5,000 runs.

Following his performances for Club and country in 2020, Crawley was named both PCA Young Player of the Year and one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year going into 2021. That year, Crawley was a part of the Kent Spitfires side that won the T20 Blast, their second domestic T20 title and first trophy in 14 years.

The right-hander is also one of six Kent men's batters to have scored 100 or more in each of England's three domestic competitions for the Club. On extending his Kent contract, Crawley said in a statement: "I am a Kent lad through and through so to put pen to paper on a contract extension is really exciting for me."

"We have been through a lot together as a squad over the past couple of years and we are all working hard to keep improving as a side." Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "Zak is a high-class batter who can dominate opposition attacks and I am delighted that he has extended his contract with Kent."

"It is been great to see his journey through the Kent ranks to being part of an exciting England Test team. He is an extremely hard worker and I have no doubt that he will have a long and successful international career." "I am also looking forward to seeing him score a lot of runs for Kent whenever he has the opportunity."

Notably, Crawley is under scrutiny for his poor form for the England team. Crawley could score only nine and 13 during England's shameful defeat by innings and 12 runs to South Africa in the first Test at the Lord's. In his previous 10 innings, he has managed only 164 runs at a poor average of 16.40. He has scored no fifties in this run, with the best score of 46. (ANI)

