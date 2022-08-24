Cricket-Root praises Stokes for being open about mental health

England test captain Ben Stokes set an example and showed great leadership by opening up about his struggles with mental health, former skipper Joe Root said on Tuesday. Stokes kept the dialogue on mental health going as the all-rounder revealed he was still on anxiety medication after returning from a six-month break to focus on his well-being.

He said earlier on Tuesday that he had also feared he might not play again after taking the break last year. "It's quite powerful for people to see sometimes it's OK not to be OK," Root told the BBC.

"It shows great leadership to put yourself out there and express some of the difficulties he's gone through." Root hopes Stokes's bravery will help other people gain the courage to ask for help with their mental health.

"It's very brave to lay himself as bare as he has done," Root added. "It's very powerful for anyone watching to see someone who at times looks superhuman and can do things that other players can't do."

