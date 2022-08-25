Left Menu

Barcelona and Man City draw in friendly to help fight ALS

More than 91,000 fans were at the Camp Nou for the match, with the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrigs disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder.The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzu, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly.

Barcelona and Man City draw in friendly to help fight ALS
Barcelona and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a friendly to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS. More than 91,000 fans were at Camp Nou for the match, with the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder.

The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzué, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly. "We want to continue living and enjoying life," he said before the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, and Memphis Depay scored for the hosts. Man City got goals from Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer, and Riyad Mahrez deep into stoppage time.

Man City defender Luke Mbete had to be substituted late in the game after a clash of heads with Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. Mbete had to be immobilized and carried out on a stretcher.

