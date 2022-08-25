Left Menu

Onus on Nehwal in women's singles in absence of Sindhu, to play for QF spot

The 32-year-old will face B. Ongbamrungphan from Thailand for a place in the final eight, with hopes to replicate her success in previous editions.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:25 IST
Shuttler Saina Nehwal (Photo/ Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran shuttler, Saina Nehwal will be in action today at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships to book a berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Former world number one, Nehwal on Tuesday, defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in straight sets to open her BWF World Championships campaign.

London Olympic bronze-medalist moved into the round of 16 after her second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, giving the Indian a bye.

The ace shuttler had been in and out of action for some time before coming to the tournament. There was no extra pressure on her coming into this tournament as she has not had enough game time in recent times. This has worked wonders for her so far in the tournament. She has shown glimpses of her past self when she was at the peak of her career during the tournament. Having won two medals in the previous edition of the tournament, she definitely has the experience to perform in big tournaments. Hence writing her off is a mistake her opponents would not want to commit.

Saina is the only medal hope for India in women's singles as PV Sindhu withdrew from the tournament due to a stress fracture on her left ankle. She issued the statement regarding this on August 22. Earlier, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stormed into the next stage of the tournament. Playing on court one, the Indian duo made a sensational comeback after losing the first set to win the match 18-21, 21-15, and 21-16.

Lakshya Sen will be in action against fellow countrymen Prannoy HS in the round of 16 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

