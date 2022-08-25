Left Menu

FairPlay News roped in as the official national team sponsor of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Asia Cup

The CEO of Sri Lanka cricket welcomed the new sponsors aboard and hoped the partnership will prove beneficial for Sri Lankan cricket.

The Sri Lankan cricketers will be donning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomes the official national sponsor for the team. The CEO of Sri Lanka cricket welcomed the new sponsors aboard and hoped the partnership will prove beneficial for Sri Lankan cricket.

He said, "We are extremely happy to welcome Fairplay News as the official sponsors of the national team during the upcoming Asia Cup and hope that this partnership will augur well for the sports site." The Director of FairPlay News stated, "We are proud to be the Sri Lankan Cricket Team Sponsors. This association has given Fairplay News the right opportunity to be able to stand true to our name and work which imbibes the virtues of sport."

Dasun Shanaka and his 20-member squad will wear the jerseys with the name FairPlay News, a part of FairPlay Sports, a fast-growing multi-vertical group with its presence in Sports News for the Asia Cup that will be held from the 27th of August in the UAE. FairPlay News is the country's leading sports news and updates platform and a fairly new entrant in the Fantasy Sports Category.

The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but was shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the nation. Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record. This association is extremely welcome for the cricketing body amidst this turmoil. The Sri Lankan team is placed in the second group along with Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They will play their first match on August 27 against Afghanistan. The tournament is being played in UAE from August 27 to September 11. (ANI)

