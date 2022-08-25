Soccer-Man City's Haaland, Barca's Lewandowski to meet former clubs in Champions League

Two of Europe's leading strikers will take on their former teams as Manchester City's Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski meets Bayern Munich after the Champions League group-stage draw was made on Thursday.

Holders Real Madrid, who captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final, will play RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F. But while Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the round of 16, at least on paper, their Spanish rivals and five-times champions Barca face a tough test against Bayern, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C.

Supporters will also look forward to Lewandowski's return to Bayern, where the Poland international won eight league titles, three German Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup. Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn in Group G with Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, and their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola will hope Haaland's arrival can fuel the club's bid for a first European Cup crown.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their hunt for a maiden trophy in Europe's elite club competition in Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. Last season's runners-up Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

Chelsea, the 2020-21 winners, will meet Italian champions AC Milan in Group E along with RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were paired with Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon and Olympique Marseille in Group D.

The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on Sept. 6 and conclude ahead of this year's World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from Nov. 20. The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.

