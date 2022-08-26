Cricket-Sriram says he is clear about his role with Bangladesh

Left Menu

Sridharan Sriram said he has clarity about his role with the Bangladesh squad after the former India all-rounder was effectively put in charge of the Twenty20 squad until the end of the World Cup in Australia this year.

26-08-2022
Sridharan Sriram said he has clarity about his role with the Bangladesh squad after the former India all-rounder was effectively put in charge of the Twenty20 squad until the end of the World Cup in Australia this year. After his six-year stint as an assistant coach with the Australia men team ended last month, Sriram was appointed technical consultant of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side ahead of the team's Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is not accompanying the team to the UAE and speculation was rife that the South African would resign after being sidelined. Domingo has quashed those "rumors" and said he was looking forward to helping the team improve in the other formats.

"I am very clear about my role here," Sriram, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's coaching staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said in his first media interaction since taking up the job on Thursday. "My job is to basically work with the captain, the team director, and the skill coaches, bringing all three components together and use my T20 experience of IPL and Australia and bring a strategy where we can use our resources properly."

Sriram said it was a "fantastic move" to bring back star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the captain of the Twenty20 squad. "I respected him as an opponent and it's so heartening to see his view on the T20 game. It's so modern, it was so refreshing, and we were on the same page."

Bangladesh begins their Group B campaign against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

