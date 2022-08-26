Stokes hits 1st century as England's full-time Test captain
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England's full-time Test captain to push his team into a commanding position against South Africa in the final session of Day 2 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday.
Stokes made 103, for his 12th Test hundred for England, before getting out just after tea to leave the team on 320-6 in reply to South Africa's 151 all out.
Stokes put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 173 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who reached tea on 61 and was also moving in sight of a century in the final session.
England led by 169 runs at the time of Stokes' dismissal.
