Soccer-FIFA lifts suspension of Indian football federation

FIFA has lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Lifting of the suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, will be held in the country as planned.

