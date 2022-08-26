Soccer-FIFA lifts suspension of Indian football federation
Updated: 26-08-2022
FIFA has lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
Lifting of the suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, will be held in the country as planned.
