Soccer-Lille bounce back with 3-1 win at Ajaccio

Yusuf Yazici's breathtaking volley gave the visitors a 17th minute lead followed by strikes for Jonathan Bamba near halftime and defender Tiago Djalo midway through the second period. Jonathan David's late penalty hit the post to deny Lille a fourth goal after they had been handed a 7-1 home drubbing by champions PSG last Sunday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 02:37 IST
Lille bounced back from a humiliating home thumping by Paris St Germain last weekend to win 3-1 at newly-promoted Ajaccio on Friday for their second win of the Ligue 1 season. Yusuf Yazici's breathtaking volley gave the visitors a 17th minute lead followed by strikes for Jonathan Bamba near halftime and defender Tiago Djalo midway through the second period.

Jonathan David's late penalty hit the post to deny Lille a fourth goal after they had been handed a 7-1 home drubbing by champions PSG last Sunday. Cyrille Bayala had pulled one back for Ajaccio as Lille failed to clear a corner six minutes from time.

Lille are fourth with seven points, two behind leaders PSG who host AS Monaco on Sunday, while Ajaccio are third-bottom on one point and still looking for a first victory since their top-flight return after relegation in 2014. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

