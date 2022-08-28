Left Menu

Fofana scores beauty as Lens goes top of French league

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 10:02 IST
Lens captain Seko Fofana showed why he's being chased by some of Europe's big clubs as they beat Rennes 2-1 to move above Paris Saint-Germain and into first place in the French league.

Although PSG can restore its two-point lead if it beats Monaco at home on Sunday, it was another impressive showing by coach Franck Haise's unheralded Lens.

The Ivory Coast midfielder Fofana opened the scoring in the 66th minute with a fine run down the left followed by a slick curling shot into the opposite corner.

Four minutes later, Belgium striker Loïs Openda profited from slack marking to latch onto forward Florian Sotoca's pass and finish neatly.

Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde set up a nervy finish when he struck with a clinical shot under the crossbar early in injury time.

In the other game, fifth-placed Auxerre beat Strasbourg 1-0 at home for its second win in four games since being promoted.

Midfielder Gaëtan Perrin scored with a low shot in the first half for Burgundy-based Auxerre.

