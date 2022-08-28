Left Menu

We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:38 IST
Ab De Villiers. Image Credit: ANI
In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers has congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

''I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats,'' de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.

''What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you.'' The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

