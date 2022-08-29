Left Menu

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London for knee injury

While in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:31 IST
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London for knee injury
Shaheen Afridi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that the injured star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation following a knee injury. PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said in a release that Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

"In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there. The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup." While in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.

Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel. Last week Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

He will also stay out of action during the home series against England, which will start on September 20, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. On Sunday, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat against India in its opening match of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan were bundled out for 147 in 19.4 overs.

Opener Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) were the only ones who could contribute decently with the bat. The pace and short-length deliveries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) blew away Pakistani batters and wickets fell at a regular rate. Chasing 148, India lost KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over. After this, Virat Kohli (35) anchored the innings and formed a 49-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma (12), who largely struggled at the other end. Twin strikes from Mohammed Nawaz, who took Sharma and Kohli's wickets restricted India to 3/53.

Following this, a 36-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav helped move the scoreboard, before Suryakumar fell to debutant Naseem Shah for 18. A 52-run stand between Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) followed, which took India close to a win and in-form Pandya finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare, giving India a five-wicket win. Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) bowled well for Pakistan, though not enough to give the team a victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022