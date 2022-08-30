Left Menu

Tennis-Wu ends China's 63-year wait for men's Grand Slam match win

Qualifier Wu Yibing gave China reason to cheer when he became the first man from the country in 63 years to win a men's Grand Slam match after he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 01:26 IST
Tennis-Wu ends China's 63-year wait for men's Grand Slam match win

Qualifier Wu Yibing gave China reason to cheer when he became the first man from the country in 63 years to win a men's Grand Slam match after he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Wu, who came through three qualifying matches, beat the 31st seed Basilashvili to walk in the footsteps of Fu Chi Mei, who overcame Ron Barnes in five sets in the first round of the 1959 Wimbledon Championships.

The 22-year-old Wu has come into the U.S. Open in a rich vein of form having won two ATP Challenger titles back-to-back while he has also seen a steep rise in the rankings, moving from 1,869 in March to a career-high 174 now. He was the world's number one junior and no stranger to winning at Flushing Meadows after clinching the boys' singles and doubles titles in 2017 to become the first Chinese male to win a Grand Slam title of any kind.

But it has not been plain sailing for the Chinese prodigy, however, as he did not play from March 2019 to January 2022 due to injuries to his elbow -- which required surgery -- back, shoulder and wrist. "I don't really like to talk about those injuries in too (much) detail because every player has injuries," Wu had told the ATP website.

"The mental strength that you have to go through the pain is part of the game." Wu was almost joined in the second round by compatriot and Chinese number one Zhang Zhizhen but the 25-year-old was beaten by Tim van Rijthoven, who saved seven match points in the third set to seal an improbable 3-6 6-7(4) 7-6(9) 6-1 6-4 victory.

But Wu has hope they can both do well to keep China's flag flying high. "We are both pushing Chinese men's tennis levels and we're still young... I think we're going to get to the Top 100," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022