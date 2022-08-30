Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh ruled out for ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Inglis named replacement

Marsh claimed ankle discomfort during Australia's five-wicket win in Townsville on Sunday and will head back home to Perth. The all-rounder is likely to be available for Australia's three-match T20 series against India, which kicks off on September 21.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:38 IST
Mitchell Marsh ruled out for ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Inglis named replacement
Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team suffered a major setback today, after all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the ODI (One-Day International) series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand owing to an ankle injury. Steve Smith said that losing the West Australian all-rounder was disappointing, but fitness for the forthcoming T20 World Cup is paramount, where the team will require his services.

Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying, "The way we set up our team the other day with bulk allrounders, he was a big part of that. It's disappointing for Mitch but there's some pretty important stuff coming up." He highlighted the player's importance in the upcoming World Cup and said, "He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I'm sure there's big plans for him this year. The priority is to get him right for that."

Marsh claimed ankle discomfort during Australia's five-wicket win in Townsville on Sunday and will head back home to Perth. The all-rounder is likely to be available for Australia's three-match T20 series against India, which kicks off on September 21. Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis will take his place for the next five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to be played in northern Queensland, with the second match against Zimbabwe scheduled for Wednesday in Townsville.

Inglis will return to Australia from the Hundred, where he is presently playing for the London Spirit in the Hundred. Earlier Australia defeated Zimbabwe in the first match of the three-match series by five wickets to secure a 1-0 lead. A five-wicket haul by all-rounder Cameron Green coupled with top knocks from David Warner and Steve Smith allowed the hosts to seal the match.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 200 despite Wesley Madhevere scoring a brilliant 72 off 91 balls. Australia chased down the total comfortably with David Warner (57) and Steve Smith (48*) scoring solid knocks. Ryan Burl took 3/60 and bowled really well for the visitors. The second match will be played on August 31 with the final match of the series to be played on September 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022