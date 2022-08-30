Soccer-Manchester United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:43 IST
Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Antony, who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as the Dutch club won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last term.
