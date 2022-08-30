Soccer-Juve need to be vicious against Spezia to win, says Allegri

Juventus need to be aggressive in their fourth Serie A match of the season at home against Spezia on Wednesday as the Turin-based side need the three points at all costs, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday. The pressure is on Allegri to help Juve reclaim the Scudetto after their nine-year title win streak came to an end and was followed by two underwhelming fourth-placed finishes in a row.

After one win and two draws, Juve are currently eighth in the standings and are two points behind leaders Napoli, who have as many points as the other top six clubs but are ahead on goal difference. "I need to send the best lineup onto the pitch to face Spezia," Allegri told reporters.

"Tomorrow we need to assault them, to do so we need the right attitude and viciousness with big respect for Spezia. It is three points that we must bring home." Juve have already suffered several injury setbacks since the start of the season, including midfielder Paul Pogba, whose highly anticipated return to Serie A has been delayed by a torn meniscus injury.

The France international, who rejoined Juve in July on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, opted not to undergo surgery and should be back to playing around mid-September. "If everything goes in the best way possible, he should start running a little as of next week and then we'll see how the situation evolves, hoping to have him as soon as possible as he is indeed a very important player for us," Allegri added.

Defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has made only one league appearance this season as he suffered a minor muscle injury, should return to training on Wednesday and be available for Saturday's clash at Fiorentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)