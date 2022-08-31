HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1936 RYBAKINA KNOCKED OUT BY QUALIFIER

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was knocked out in straight sets by French qualifier Clara Burel, going down 6-4 6-4 after making 37 unforced errors. READ MORE:

Alcaraz advances after Baez retires in U.S. Open first round Norrie crushes Paire in bizarre U.S. Open opener

Swiatek cruises into second round clash with Stephens at U.S. Open Williams puts off retirement with first round win

Relationship with tennis will continue after retirement, says Williams Second seed Kontaveit can't wait for Serena showdown

Kyrgios all-business in first-round win over friend Kokkinakis Holt stuns fellow American Fritz in Grand Slam main draw debut

Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas Carreno Busta downs former winner Thiem in U.S. Open first round

No avoiding politics as Medvedev returns to Grand Slam stage Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology

Ukraine's Snigur stuns former number one Halep in first round Gauff wins for first time on Ashe to move into U.S. Open second round

Wu ends China's 63-year wait for men's Grand Slam match win Medvedev whacks aside American Kozlov to begin U.S. Open title defence

Murray downs error-prone Cerundolo to reach U.S. Open second round Retirement getting closer but Wawrinka still has the fire

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

1850 STEPHENS LEADS AMERICAN CHARGE Former champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, Americans John Isner and Brandon Nakashima advanced with straight sets wins over Federico Delbonis and Pavel Kotov, respectively. 1844 ALCARAZ THROUGH AFTER BAEZ RETIRES INJURED

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round after his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez retired with an injury when he was down 7-5 7-5 2-0. "Nobody wanted to see a match end like this... Sebastian's a great player, he fought until the last point," Alcaraz said.

1749 PLISKOVA, PEGULA AND MUGURUZA ADVANCE Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak.

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 while twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5). 1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes. Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison.

1506 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz begins proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Sebastian Baez before Alison Van Uytvanck meets Venus Williams, Rinky Hijikata takes on Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka plays Danielle Collins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)