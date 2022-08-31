Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf

World number two Cameron Smith, who won his first major at last month's British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said on Tuesday. The Australian, who this year won two of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule having triumphed at the Players Championship as well as the British Open, is the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date.

Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson edged Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by one-hundredth of a second to win the women's 100 metres in Luzerne on Tuesday. On a wet track and with a strong head wind, Richardson sprinted to victory with a time of 11.29 seconds -- ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) and American Celera Barnes (11.40).

Motor racing-Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat

Lewis Hamilton literally put a cap on a verbal spat with Formula One rival Fernando Alonso in a teasing social media post on Tuesday. Alonso, a former team mate and fellow world champion, had branded the Briton an idiot after a first-lap collision at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Tennis-Paire contemplates ending season after 'demons' return at U.S. Open

Benoit Paire said his "demons" returned during his first round loss to Cameron Norrie at the U.S. Open on Tuesday where the Frenchman struggled to stay focused during the match's biggest moments. Paire did not appear to be putting in maximum effort at times against Norrie in the first set but stepped up his game in the second and even served for the set while leading 5-3.

Tennis-Qualifier Burel downs Wimbledon champion Rybakina in U.S. Open first round

Frenchwoman Clara Burel joined the growing list of giant-killing qualifiers at this year's U.S. Open as she toppled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4 6-4 in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Hot on the heels of Ukrainian Daria Snigur's win over twice Grand Slam winner Simona Halep and Colombian Daniel Galan's triumph over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 131st ranked Burel produced an assured display to eliminate Rybakina.

Tennis-Swiatek cruises into U.S. Open second round

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Appearing in New York for the first time as the world's top ranked player, Swiatek looked the part, reeling off the last seven games to set up a meeting with either Belgium's Greet Minnen or American Sloane Stephens.

Tennis-Venus tight-lipped on future as Serena heads towards retirement

Venus Williams made a quiet exit from the U.S. Open singles on Tuesday after losing 6-1 7-6(5) to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in front of a half empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. The subdued scene was in stark contraast to what unfolded on Monday when a raucous star-studded crowd filled the world's biggest tennis venue to cheer on her younger sibling Serena to a 6-3 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic in her Flushing Meadows opener and then celebrated the 23-times Grand Slam winner's career.

Tennis-Serena navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open calendar

Serena Williams faces a busy schedule in her Flushing Meadows farewell as she takes on second-seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday and brings her sister act back to the U.S. Open doubles on Thursday. The 23-times Grand Slam singles winner said she would retire sometime after the tournament and enjoyed a great reception with celebrities packed in the stands for her first-round win over Danka Kovinic on Monday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soccer-Tottenham's Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Spain left back Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, the two clubs said on Tuesday. Having came through Real Madrid's academy under then youth team coach Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool thrashing

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly-promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were thumped 9-0 at Liverpool for their third straight defeat. The struggling south-coast club are fourth from bottom of the standings with three points from four games.

