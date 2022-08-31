Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Fofana from Leicester

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:18 IST
Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, both Premier League sides said on Wednesday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-year contract with the west London club.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the deal was worth 70 million pounds ($81.33 million).

The 21-year-old moved to the Premier League in October 2020, joining from Ligue 1 side St Etienne for a reported fee of up to 36.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8607 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

