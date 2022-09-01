Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar and Mbappe score as PSG stay top of Ligue 1

Neymar and Mbappe scored either side of the interval as the French champions moved on to 13 points from five games, ahead of Olympique de Marseille and RC Lens on goal difference. Third-placed Marseille beat Clermont 1-0 at home courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal while Lens played their usual attractive football to destroy visiting Lorient 5-2, Florian Sotoca scoring twice.

Goals by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris St Germain stay top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-0 win at Toulouse on Wednesday. Neymar and Mbappe scored either side of the interval as the French champions moved on to 13 points from five games, ahead of Olympique de Marseille and RC Lens on goal difference.

Third-placed Marseille beat Clermont 1-0 at home courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal while Lens played their usual attractive football to destroy visiting Lorient 5-2, Florian Sotoca scoring twice. Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, are fourth on 10 points after beating promoted AJ Auxerre 2-1 at home.

