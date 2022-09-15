Sports News Roundup: Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement; Bundesliga and NFL joining forces and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-'We got this wrong': British Cycling apologises for guidance on Queen's funeral

British Cycling apologised to its members on Thursday after they were heavily criticised for their recommendation that people do not use their bikes on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Their original statement earlier this week said anyone riding their bikes on Monday do so "outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions".

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month: RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

Tennis-Roger Federer's journey to the top of the men's game

Roger Federer said he will retire from competitive tennis following next week's Laver Cup in London. Following is a timeline charting the 20-times Grand Slam champion's rise to the top of the game: 2001: Burst onto the scene, ending American Pete Sampras' 31-match winning streak at Wimbledon in the fourth round before losing in the quarter-finals to Tim Henman.

Factbox-Tennis-Roger Federer's records and milestones

Following is a list of records and milestones achieved by Roger Federer after the Swiss great said he would retire from tennis following this month's Laver Cup: * Won 20 Grand Slam titles, only behind Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

NFL-Bundesliga and NFL joining forces

The National Football League (NFL) and the German Bundesliga (DFL) announced an agreement on Thursday that will see two of the world's most successful sporting operations collaborate to help grow business in their respective markets. Having been informally sharing expertise in various areas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and DFL said they will increase collaboration in production, broadcast and programming, digital innovation and marketing.

Apple, Amazon pass on media rights to Saudi-backed LIV Golf - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc have both passed on the media rights to the LIV Golf tournament, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Critics have said that LIV Golf, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in the face of criticism over its human rights record.

Tennis-Serena does not rule out return, saying NFL's Brady started 'a really cool trend'

Serena Williams may have decided to step away from tennis but on Wednesday teased that there could be more to her illustrious career when she singled out decorated NFL quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived retirement from American football. During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" , the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion did not rule out taking a page from seven-times Super Bowl winner Brady's playbook.

Tennis-Germany win first Davis Cup tie against France in 84 years

Germany grabbed their first Davis Cup victory over France since 1938 when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won the deciding doubles rubber in a tiebreaker in Hamburg on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 3-6 7-6(1) to secure a 2-1 win in their opening Group C tie. Australia beat Belgium 3-0 in the group's other tie.

Tennis-Roger Federer's retirement statement

The following is Roger Federer's letter in which the 20-times Grand Slam champion announced he would retire from the sport after the Laver Cup this month: To my tennis family and beyond,

Tennis-Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup

Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London. The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and re-defined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have long feared in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)