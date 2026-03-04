Left Menu

Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss International Airlines is operating a special Airbus A340 flight from Oman to Switzerland to help stranded travelers amid the Middle East conflict. The flight will carry those with Swiss tickets or registered Swiss nationals in Oman. Around 200 seats are available, coordinated with the Swiss foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:50 IST
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss International Airlines announced plans to run a special Airbus A340 flight from Oman to Switzerland on Thursday, facilitating the return of travelers stranded by the Middle East conflict.

Passengers will primarily include individuals holding Swiss tickets who have been unable to travel to Zurich and Swiss nationals registered in Oman.

The Swiss foreign ministry estimates that nearly 5,000 Swiss citizens are stranded in the region, with over 500 in Oman. Though coordinated with the foreign ministry, Swiss clarified that this is not a subsidized evacuation but an independent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

