Chhattisgarhiya Olympics have been started to revive traditional games: CM Baghel

"People of all ages can participate in this multi-sport event. Events will be held at six levels and there will be separate categories for men and women," informed the CM. Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched the 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', which aims to promote traditional games of Chhattisgarh at Sardar Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium here.

"Chhattisgarh is known for its rich and unique culture and tradition. Traditional games hold a special place in the state's culture. However, as a modern civilization grows, people are gradually forgetting their old culture and traditions. Keeping this in view, Chhattisgarhiya Olympics games have been started to bring back the era of traditional games and create an environment to make these games flourish. Besides, it also aims to make the younger generation aware of our culture and tradition", said Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel. Pointing out the benefits of playing traditional games, Shri Baghel said "These games are not only entertaining but also beneficial for maintaining good physical and mental health. In rural areas, children, the elderly, and youth all engage in these games for entertainment and to keep themselves fit. Local Games will be organized in every village, block, and district under Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Games.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Baghel also released a brochure giving information about the Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Games. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sports Minister Shri Umesh Patel said that the progressive thinking of the Chief Minister has helped to promote the state's unique culture to a great extent. For the first time, such a grand event has been organized to promote the traditional games of Chhattisgarh. No such attempt has been made so far.

The government is making every possible effort to promote local dialect, food, folk art, culture, and sports and to get it recognized outside Chhattisgarh as well. The government's efforts are paying off as well as the campaign of eating 'Bore-Baasi' has gained recognition across the country and abroad. Now traditional sports will also get their own identity.

