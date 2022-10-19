Left Menu

Soccer-Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second tier Darmstadt

Borussia Moenchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. Phillip Tietz had put the hosts in front in the 23rd minute before Gladbach's Luca Netz equalised five minutes after the restart from an Alassane Plea.

Reuters | Darmstadt | Updated: 19-10-2022 02:24 IST
Soccer-Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second tier Darmstadt
Borussia Moenchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on.

Phillip Tietz had put the hosts in front in the 23rd minute before Gladbach's Luca Netz equalised five minutes after the restart from an Alassane Plea. Most other Bundesliga clubs fared better with holders RB Leipzig cruising past Hamburg SV 4-0.

Fellow Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt also advanced, with a 2-0 win over Stuttgarter Kickers, as did Vfl Bochum and VfL Wolfsburg. In an all-Bundesliga battle Hoffenheim demolished Schalke 04 5-1 to pile more pressure on the embattled Ruhr valley club.

Bayern Munich travel to Augsburg on Wednesday while Borussia Dortmund face Hanover 96.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

