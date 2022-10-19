Winners of India’s first and only poker reality show The Player Hunt Season 2 announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: The Player Hunt, India’s first poker reality show announced the winners of its Season 2. Samay Singh Modi from Mumbai was announced as the Winner followed by Zarvan Tumboli from Mumbai followed by Himanshu Chhikara from Haryana. The Underdog Award went to Avanie Joshi from Delhi. Season 2 of The Player Hunt had conducted the auditions across the country. Out of thousands of entries, there were 16 finalists who were chosen to be part of India’s biggest and the only poker reality show hosted by brothers Rannvijay Singha and Harman Singha. The winner Samay Singh Modi (age 27), a resident of Mumbai and an actor by profession was eliminated on day one but won a lifeline given by host Rannvijay after hearing the story of the impact of poker on his life and went on to win the show with his poker and extracurricular skills. Speaking on winning season 2, Samay shared, “I have been playing poker from a young age and it has helped me to fulfil needs at important stages of my life. This win is very special to me and I am grateful to Player Hunt for giving us this platform.” The 2nd position was secured by Zarvan Tumboli (age 30), a Mumbai resident & a passionate Professional Poker Player for the last six years. On the last day, with a high intensity challenge, he took well calculated decisions and secured his second position The third position went to Himanshu Chhikara from Haryana is a management consultant and a recreational poker player. In Season 2, with a persistent and calm approach he stayed in the top few positions through many rounds to secure his 3rd position.

The Underdog Award went to Avanie Joshi, (one of the 3 female participants) from Delhi. An Artist, Singer, Composer, Lyricist, DJ, Actor and a Poker player. Her performance in the game post the eliminations went up. By the 4th round of challenges, Avanie was leading the pack, and only fell a little behind in the final few rounds. The Player Hunt Season 2 is a 7 episodic series and is live on RannvijaySingha’s YouTube channel for those who have missed it. Hosted by celebrity VJ and actor Rannvijay Singha, said, ''It was the experience of a lifetime. We had a great combination of players. It was a great combination of fun, poker skills & the camaraderie they shared with each other. The sportsmanship they showcased has made Season 2 a challenging competition and an interesting watch.” Speaking on the release of the show, Gaurav Gaggar, promoter of pokerhigh said, ''The Player Hunt season 2 has become the most watched reality show for desi-poker-lovers the world over. It was humbling to have players across gender and geography participate and make their dreams come too. It is our endeavour to go to the 'gully nukkar' of India to search for the complete poker player, a player who embodies what it takes to be a player both on and off the felts We promise to come back with a bigger and more entertaining Season 3 of Player Hunt.” Pranav Premnarayen of Prem Associates Advertising & Marketing who forays into directorial debut with The Player Hunt season 2 shared, “The season unfolding was truly creatively liberating. Seeing and working with all these players so closely, understanding their skill sets and their personalities, their individual stories has been an enriching experience and I am sure Season 3 will be more action packed.” The Player Hunt Season 3 applications have already started pouring in from across India. Sign up on www.pokerhigh.com to know how to participate! Link to Player Hunt Season 2 episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jGP7Sk7m5k&t=3s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)