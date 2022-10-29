How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

Boxing Streams! Check all options to listen or watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch below. One of the biggest bouts in Arizona Boxing history takes place on Saturday, 29 Oct 2022 night when Social media superstar turned professional boxer, Paul vs. Silva face off at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Let's see below between Boxing streams Paul vs. Silva live where and how to watch free from any location.

JAKE PAUL'S JUMP from YouTube personality to professional boxer may have garnered some scoffs, but, with a record of 5-0 and four wins by way of knockouts (including back-to-back victories against Tyron Woodley), he's proven himself to be formidable in the ring. This weekend, Paul faces his toughest opponent yet UFC legend Anderson Silva in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

Although the two high-profile fighters have very different backgrounds, Paul vs. Silva is shaping up to be surprisingly close not to mention buzzy, as with all of Paul's recent bouts. Looking to watch Paul vs. Silva live? This Saturday, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul faces his toughest opponent yet in UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva, here's how to watch the fight live online

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Details

Here is everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout on Saturday night.

Date: October 29

Day: Saturday

Event: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST

Main event: 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout will start around 8 p.m. ET, and the main event featuring both fighters will take place around 11 p.m. ET. The final timing depends on the lengths of earlier bouts in the fight card. Let's check the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card.

Paul vs. Silva Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva – Cruiserweight

Uriah Hall vs. Le'Veon Bell – Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez – Super featherweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski – Cruiserweight

Danny Barrios vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. – Super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin – Super bantamweight

Antonio Nieves vs. Alexandro Santiago – Bantamweight

How to Watch Paul vs. Silva Live Stream Details

Can't make it to the fight in person? You've got a couple of ways to watch Paul vs. Silva online.

The fight is a PPV exclusive, so you'll need to order the live stream through one of the platforms below. Both platforms will let you live stream Paul vs. Silva online using your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet, or streaming devices (i.e Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV).

Stream Paul vs. Silva PPV on Fite

One of the best ways to watch Paul vs. Silva live online is to buy the PPV live stream through Fite, which is offering the PPV live stream for $59.99. Your purchase includes all five fights on the event's main card, as well as unlimited replays afterward if you want to rewatch highlights.

Stream Paul vs. Silva PPV on Showtime

Another place to buy the Paul vs. Silva PPV live stream is Showtime. Just like the above option, the PPV costs $59.99 on Showtime and gets you every fight on the Paul vs. Silva card. A Showtime subscription is not required, and the Showtime app is available on all major streaming devices.

Where to watch Paul vs Silva Live Stream Free

The card will stream live on Showtime in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However, if you are in Argentina, Chile or Colombia you must download the Showtime app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

Boxing now has a partnership with Showtime. That's great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.

Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on Showtime PPV, more information can be found here.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.

the available options for live-streaming Boxing include:

Showtime.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit.

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Boxing Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match on a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $59.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on their preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is another platform to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of others channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in the US

Americans have multiple ways to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, though many will primarily see that it's in da zone, aka Showtime(opens in new tab). The $11.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans — though it charges $59.99 extra for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.

Showtime is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast, and many major smart TVs.

But Sling TV, one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives, is also offering the event, with a deal for new subscribers. If you're new to Sling, you can buy Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva through Sling for $84.99 (the same price as a month of Showtime and the iPPV), and get a free month of Sling(opens in a new tab) on top.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in the UK

Showtime(opens in new tab) is also the place to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the United Kingdom. The service + iPPV costs £17.98 for new subscribers and £9.99 for existing members.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST (on Oct. 29) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Showtime(opens in new tab). Existing subscribers will pay CAD $64.99, while and new subscribers will tack on their first month's membership to get in the door, paying CAD $89.98.

