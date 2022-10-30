Left Menu

Soccer-Inter cruise to 3-0 home win against Sampdoria

Defender Stefan de Vrij put the hosts in front in the 21st minute when he leaped to meet a corner kick from Hakan Calhanoglu and sent the ball past Sampdoria keeper Emil Audero. Nicolo Barella doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when he latched on to a long pass by Alessandro Bastoni and fired home from the edge of the box, leaving Audero no chance to stop his shot. Sampdoria remain 18th on six points from 12 games.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 02:25 IST
Soccer-Inter cruise to 3-0 home win against Sampdoria

Inter Milan eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Defender Stefan de Vrij put the hosts in front in the 21st minute when he leaped to meet a corner kick from Hakan Calhanoglu and sent the ball past Sampdoria keeper Emil Audero.

Nicolo Barella doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when he latched on to a long pass by Alessandro Bastoni and fired home from the edge of the box, leaving Audero no chance to stop his shot. Forward Joaquin Correa completed the score in the 73rd minute after a long solo run finished with a fine shot into the left top corner.

Simone Inzaghi's side moved to fifth in the standings on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday. Sampdoria remain 18th on six points from 12 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022