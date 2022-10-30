Left Menu

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

Houston, who blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason, now head to Philadelphia for the next three games starting on Monday. The Astros began the game with three consecutive doubles for a 2-0 lead and were gifted another run before the first inning was over, after a throwing error by Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa on a routine ground ball with two outs.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 09:24 IST
Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around managed to close the deal for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston, who blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason, now head to Philadelphia for the next three games starting on Monday.

The Astros began the game with three consecutive doubles for a 2-0 lead and were gifted another run before the first inning was over, after a throwing error by Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa on a routine ground ball with two outs. It marked the first time in history a team started a World Series game with three consecutive extra-base hits.

Houston then opened up a 5-0 lead when third baseman Alex Bregman blasted a two-run homer to left center field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivered a gem as the All-Star left-hander surrendered just one run on four hits while tying his postseason career high with nine strikeouts across 6-1/3 innings.

The Phillies scored on a sacrifice fly that brought in Nick Castellanos in the top of the seventh inning and added another with two outs in the ninth, when a fielding error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel allowed Alec Bohm to score.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022