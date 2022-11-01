Hylo Open: Ishaan-Tanisha crash out of competition after loss in first round

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto was eliminated from the ongoing Hylo Open after a defeat to the Chinese duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round. The Indian duo lost the match in two straight games by 21-13, 21-12.

Later today, Commonwealth Games medalist Lakshya Sen will be in action. Prannoy HS, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, etc will be in action for India in this tournament.

The tournament will take place from November 1 to November 6. (ANI)

