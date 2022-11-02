Left Menu

Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports

"Connect Ventures is thrilled to work alongside this world-class group of investors to support Tiger, Rory and Mike's vision to further accelerate the evolution of sports and make it more accessible for all."

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:31 IST
Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced on Wednesday a star-studded investor group that includes tennis great Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The team of investors also includes four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, three-times tennis Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball and two-time women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan.

"From the very beginning our plan has been to partner with the best-in-class in every way imaginable and Tiger, Rory, and I value the support of this unrivalled team of investors, advisors, and ambassadors," TMRW Sports co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike McCarley said in a news release. According to TMRW Sports, the initial investment group's sports experience also includes team ownership in every major league and ranges across F1, NFL, NBA, Premier League, MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis, esports, surfing, and golf.

TMRW Sports -- pronounced 'tomorrow sports' -- was launched in August with the goal of using technology to help create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports. A day after its launch, TMRW Sports said Woods and McIlroy would headline a Monday night team golf competition starting in 2024 that will feature PGA Tour players and combine virtual technology and a tech-infused short-game complex at a custom-built venue.

"TMRW Sports is redefining how the next generation of fans will play and consume sports by leveraging technology in unique and innovative ways," said Michael Blank of Connect Ventures which co-led the institutional investment. "Connect Ventures is thrilled to work alongside this world-class group of investors to support Tiger, Rory and Mike's vision to further accelerate the evolution of sports and make it more accessible for all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022