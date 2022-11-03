Left Menu

England's Chilwell hurts hamstring, big doubt for World Cup

PTI | London | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:55 IST
Ben Chilwell Image Credit: Wikipedia
England might have lost another fullback to injury ahead of the World Cup after Ben Chilwell hurt his hamstring playing for Chelsea in the Champions League.

Chilwell, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, covered his face with his hands as he lay on the ground after pulling up near the end of Chelsea's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

A few minutes later, as he was being helped off the field by two people, Chilwell appeared to say "it popped" to Chelsea and England teammate Mason Mount, who threw his head back in dismay.

"Doesn't look positive," Chelsea manager Graham Potter said about Chilwell's injury. "It's a hamstring. We have to scan it and see how he is." England coach Gareth Southgate also has problems at right back, with Reece James struggling to make the World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage last month and Kyle Walker recovering after undergoing a groin operation.

Shaw, who has regained his starting place at Manchester United in recent weeks, looks increasingly like the starter at left back. There are few other top-class options in that position.

England's first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.

