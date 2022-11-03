aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale Bags 8th Spot in the FIA World Motorsport Games 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Renowned aerpace Racer (www.aerpace.com) from India, Sanjay Takale gets a special appreciation trophy for his brave driving at Circuit Paul Ricard. Among 72 nations and 462 competitors participating, he finishes 8th in Rally4 at FIA World Motorsport Games - 2022.

''This rally will be memorable for a lifetime. When the podium ceremony was on, I was surprised when I heard my name being called. Later, the FIA officials told me they acknowledged my bravery and driving style. They told me at 54 years of age, I still drove like a youngster. Well, the combination of tarmac track and left-hand drive was the first time for me. I think what went in my favor was that I broke no French traffic rules, which one could in a closed and fortified arena,'' recalled Mr. Takale about the special moment from Marseille.

''What will also remain etched in my memory is the fantastic association with aerpace, a company reinventing transportation with pioneering technology, with a mission to build a futuristic transportation system through green and self-sustainable electric mobility. Our work is revolutionary and I feel proud to be an aerpace Racer,'' added Mr. Takale.

aerpace MD Mr. Milan Shah acknowledged Mr. Takale for his achievement at World Motorsport Games and highlighted that apart from innovative technologies, aerpace is also going to help get the importance of Motorsport games in India.

Mr. Takale's co-driver Mike Young said he was happy to be his navigator and added, ''We are good friends and we were teammates in the Cusco Subaru team from Japan for the last four years. It was a good experience for him to be at this event. I had already co-driven him in the 2016 rally in Estonia, where we finished 2nd.'' Young said even though six years have passed since they took part in the competition. ''Takale has retained his control over the car. He speeds up nicely when needed,'' Young added.

The appreciation that came their way was heartwarming. ''Many other drivers broke the traffic rules, but we decided to stay within traffic rules and finished the transport stage even though we got late,'' Mr. Takale ended.

He could have finished higher had it not been for a traffic snarl in the sixth stage, which he finished 8 minutes late and was handed a 80 second penalty.

About Sanjay Takale Born in Manjri village, India, in 1968, Sanjay Takale caught the racing bug at a young age from watching motor racing events on a black and white TV.

The small start into a big career. Beginning in the typical style, Mr Takale spent fourteen years racing motorbike's professionally before moving to the rally motorsports in 2011. Winning the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in his first season, one of the greatest stories in motorsport had already begun. He also landed many wins in the rallies of New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, France and Japan in the same year.

In 2011, he won the Asia Cross Country Rally before securing further seven podiums in 2012. He finished third in 2017’s Asia Cup, including Malaysia Championship, in which he finished second in his class. In 2018, Mr Takale switched to WRC, claiming second in the Thailand 4x4 Championship and sixth and seventh in Rally of Tallin & Talsi. He has secured 42 podiums from 48 rallies.

Alongside driving for aerpace racers team, the 54-year-old is also Chief Advisory Officer, playing a pivotal role in developing aerpace's futuristic transportation system. Sanjay Takale joined the aerpace racers family in 2021. He made his debut for the aerpace racers team at the FIA Motorsport Games, 2022 in France. At the wheel of Peugeot 208, Mr Takale raced in the Rally4.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale with FIA officials Nicolas Klinger and Jerome Rousse

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)