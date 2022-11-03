Left Menu

Soccer-Fulham's Kebano out for several months with Achilles injury

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:40 IST
Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured Achilles in training this week, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 30-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international has been a regular for Fulham this season, with three assists in 12 league appearances.

"He will now undergo specialist consultation and will be out of action for several months," Fulham said in a statement. Marco Silva's promoted side, seventh in the standings with 19 points from 13 games, travel to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

