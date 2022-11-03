Soccer-Germany's Werner to miss World Cup with injury
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:59 IST
Germany forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig announced on Thursday.
"Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022," Leipzig said in a statement.
