Soccer-Germany's Werner to miss World Cup with injury

Germany forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig announced on Thursday.

"Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022," Leipzig said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)