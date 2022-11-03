Soccer- Barcelona player Pique to retire, play last home game on Saturday
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, 35, announced his retirement on Thursday, saying he will play his last home game at the team's Camp Nou stadium on Saturday.
He will retire after Barcelona's away game next week, before the Spanish league stops for several weeks due to the World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barcelona
- World Cup
- Spanish
- Gerard Pique
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby league- Australian player Hampson dies in accident in Barcelona
Rugby league-Australian player Hampson dies in nightclub accident in Barcelona
Rugby league-Australian player Hampson dies in nightclub accident in Barcelona
WRAPUP 1-France, Spain and Portugal agree to build Barcelona-Marseille gas pipeline
Soccer-Lewandowski double as Barcelona ease past Villarreal