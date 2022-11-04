Left Menu

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in T20 World Cup

New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland after being asked to bat. Brief Scores New Zealand 185 for 6 in 20 overs Kane Williamson 61 Josh Little 322.Ireland 150 for 9 in 20 overs Paul Stirling 37 Lockie Ferguson 322.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 12:57 IST
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in T20 World Cup
Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland after being asked to bat. Skipper Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls.

Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat-trick for Ireland.

Chasing the total, Ireland finished at 150 nine in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson (3/22) picked up three wickets for New Zealand. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Josh Little 3/22).

Ireland: 150 for 9 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 37; Lockie Ferguson 3/22).

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022