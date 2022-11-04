New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in T20 World Cup
New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland after being asked to bat. Brief Scores New Zealand 185 for 6 in 20 overs Kane Williamson 61 Josh Little 322.Ireland 150 for 9 in 20 overs Paul Stirling 37 Lockie Ferguson 322.
New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.
New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland after being asked to bat. Skipper Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls.
Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat-trick for Ireland.
Chasing the total, Ireland finished at 150 nine in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson (3/22) picked up three wickets for New Zealand. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Josh Little 3/22).
Ireland: 150 for 9 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 37; Lockie Ferguson 3/22).
