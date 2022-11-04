Belgium, Netherlands to co-host men's, women's FIH Hockey World Cups in 2026

Belgium and the Netherlands will jointly host the men's and women's FIH Hockey World Cups in 2026, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Thursday. The two FIH Hockey World Cups will be held simultaneously in July or August 2026 in Amsterdam/Amstelveen in the Netherlands and Wavre in Belgium. Both the women's and men's teams will play at both venues.

"Meeting virtually on the eve of the start of the 48th FIH Congress under the chairmanship of FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today selected Belgium and the Netherlands to jointly host the 2026 FIH Hockey Women's and Men's World Cups simultaneously. The combined event will take place in July or August 2026 in Amsterdam/Amstelveen, Netherlands and Wavre, Belgium, with female and male teams playing in both venues. "The proposed format for the match schedule - with one local team, Belgium or the Netherlands, playing each day in order to make sure to fill the venues every day - the particular solid financial foundation of this bid - including the support from the host broadcasters - as well as the athletes' performance and well-being have been instrumental in the EB's decision," FIH said in an official statement.

The FIH also offered the match schedule with at least one host team - Belgium or the Netherlands - playing each day during the group stages to secure better turnouts at stadiums. Further, the FIH announced that the winners of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons will directly receive a qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026. If the 2024-25 Pro League winner has already qualified previously, the runner-up will be awarded the direct qualification.

"On behalf of FIH, I would like to thank wholeheartedly all National Associations that submitted a bid. We received excellent proposals and it was, therefore, a particularly challenging task to decide. We're very much looking forward to working with the National Associations of the current Women's and Men's World and Olympic Champions, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively, that will undoubtedly put together outstanding World Cups!" commenting on the decision, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said. The Netherlands are the defending champions at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. The Dutch defeated Argentina in the hockey World Cup 2022 final in Terrassa, Spain. The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 was jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain.

Meanwhile, India will be hosting the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 from January 13 to 29. The matches will be played in the Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Belgium are the defending champions. (ANI)

