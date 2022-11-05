Olympics-Canadian Olympic bobsledder De Bruin hit with three-year ban

Canadian Olympic bobsledder Christine de Bruin, winner of the monobob bronze at the Beijing Games, has been handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) said on Friday. An out-of-competition test taken in August revealed the presence of SARM LGD-4033, a prohibited anabolic agent known to aid in the increase of muscle mass.

De Bruin, who also competed for Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, admitted to the violation in October and waived her right to a hearing. The 33-year-old's admission resulted in a one-year reduction in what was originally a four-year ban. De Bruin's suspension started on Sept. 28 and runs until Sept. 27, 2025.

